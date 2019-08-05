Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao welcomes scrapping of Article 370, says nation is supreme

By Online Desk

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao has welcomed abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution saying the Article was not 'talisman' to guard the state against evil.

She was reacting after home minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the Centre has revoked Article 370 which extends special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the government's decision, Rao took to Twitter to say it was time for this 'substantive decision' by the government. "Continuation of the status quo was untenable. The Pak-supported insurgency since 1990 had demonstrated that. But triumphalism is not in order. I want Kashmiris to prosper, and most importantly, live in peace," she said in the micro-blogging site.

With the decision, Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into Union Territories.

Rao further said the situation in Kashmir can't be a standstill scenario and it evolves. "Many assume that #Kashmir is frozen in time and space. Article 370 was no talisman that guarded the state from evil. Situations evolve. Circumstances change. The fabric of the nation has been torn in Kashmir over the years. This cannot be a standstill scenario. The nation is supreme," she added.

When asked if the way the article was scrapped was 'undemocratic,' Rao clarified saying that she doesn't support the suppression of civil rights and liberties. She said that the sad reality of the state is such, any announcement about Article 370 would've provoked violence.

The historic announcement was made by the government following a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move by the Centre drew sharp criticisms from opposition parties, while scores celebrated it as a victory.

