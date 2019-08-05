Scrapping of Article 370: PDP MPs tear Constitution, removed from Rajya Sabha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Registering their protest against the scrapping of Article 370, PDP MPs Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway on Monday tore up the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, leading to their ouster from the House.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu directed the marshals to remove the slogan-shouting PDP members from the Rajya Sabha. The two MPs had also protested outside Parliament prior to the start of proceedings.

Fayaz tore up his own dress during the protest.