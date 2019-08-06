Akhilesh Yadav opposes government’s move on Article 370

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Airing his opposition to the proposed abrogation of Art 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav batted for the consensual approach to the move instead of ‘imposing it’ on the nation.

While interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of an event organised by the SP to pay tribute to SP stalwart late Janeshwar Mishra here on Monday, Akhilesh said that the nation would have to be governed through consensus. “Here issues will be resolved with mutual consent. All are our own people and consent of everyone should be taken while taking such important decisions,” he said.

The SP chief added that no voice should be suppressed by holding them under house arrest. Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh said that party had expertise in pressuring the institutions. He said it was not alone Kashmir. “Now what will be the fate of Pak Occupied Kashmir?” asked the SP chief. However, Samajwadi Party opposed the bill in upper house of Parliament.