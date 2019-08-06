Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav opposes government’s move on Article 370

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh said that party had expertise in pressuring the institutions.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Airing his opposition to the proposed abrogation of Art 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief  Akhilesh Yadav batted for the consensual approach to the move instead of ‘imposing it’ on the nation.

ALSO READ | Article 370: JD-U cornered and abstained while LJP and BJP celebrated together

While interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of an event organised by the SP to pay tribute to SP stalwart late Janeshwar Mishra here on Monday, Akhilesh said that the nation would have to be governed through consensus. “Here issues will be resolved with mutual consent. All are our own people and consent of everyone should be taken while taking such important decisions,” he said.

ALSO READ | BJP 'drunk on power', playing with unity of states: Congress on Article 370

The SP chief added that no voice should be suppressed by holding them under house arrest. Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh said that party had expertise in pressuring the institutions. He said it was not alone Kashmir. “Now what will be the fate of Pak Occupied Kashmir?” asked the SP chief. However, Samajwadi Party opposed the bill in upper house of Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Akhilesh yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp