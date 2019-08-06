Article 370: JD-U cornered and abstained while LJP and BJP celebrated together

Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JD-U leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Continuing on its stand, JD(U), which is one of the two allies of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state government, cornered itself by opposing the removal of Articles 370 and 35A from the J&K on Monday and termed it as 'black day" for the country.

General Secretary of JD-U and minister in the state government Shyam Rajak reacting against the decision of NDA government to remove the Articles 370 and 35A, said:"Today's date would be remembered as a black day for the country and decisions had murdered the constitution of India".

ALSO READ | Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?

Similarly, national spokesperson of JD-U KC Tygai also termed the decision 'unwanted' and 'unwise' and reiterated the party's commitment of not being in support to the BJP on any controversial issues.

But contrary to them,senior leader of JD-U Dr Ajay Alok, who had resigned from the post of party's spokesperson during the election, tweeted his request to CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider the party's stand on the removal of Articles 370 and 35A keeping the sentiments of people of the nation.

He also tweeted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to show a patriotic heart over the decision of scrapping the Articles 370 and 35A.

RJD leader Shivanad Tewary also opposed the removal of these articles and termed it a "black day" to the country. CPI-ML also termed the decision of removing the Articles as a game being played with the Constitution of the country for political gains.

ALSO READ | BJP 'drunk on power', playing with unity of states: Congress on Article 370

On the other hand, LJP, unlike JD-U, celebrated the decision by distributing sweets and throwing colours on each other. The BJP office wore a festive look with hundreds of people celebrating it.

Besides them, hundreds of youth took out a big Tiranga Yatra in Patna celebrating the decision as the gala day for the national integration. In the Tiranga Yatra, a majority of youths from the minority community were also seen participating.

