Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah neither under detention nor arrest, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Lok House is debating a motion to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to split the state into two union territories.

Published: 06th August 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the resolution on Kashmir in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the resolution on Kashmir in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is neither under detention nor arrest and he is at his home of his own will, Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He made these remarks when Supriya Sule (NCP) said Abdullah used to sit next to him in the House.

She said he is not in House and his voice is not being heard.

ALSO READ: Army holds high-level security meeting in Kashmir to handle adversity post abrogation of Article 370

"He is neither under detention nor under arrest. He is at his home on his own will," Shah said.

When Sule wondered whether the National conference leader was unwell, Shah said it was up to the doctors to say.

"I can't carry out the treatment, it was up to doctors," he said.

The House is debating a motion to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to split the state into two union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Ami Shah Lok Sabha Farooq Abdullah Article 370 Article 35A
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp