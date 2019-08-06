Home Nation

India has full rights to take call on J&K after Pakistan violated UN charter in 1965: Amit Shah

Shah said India will continue to claim the territories of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan and ruled out any talks with separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

Published: 06th August 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Amit_Shah_Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha while tabling the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 on Tuesday, 6 August 2019. (LSTV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India had full rights to take any decision on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan had violated the UN charter in 1965 through aggression, ending the issue of referendum.

Replying to a debate on the resolution for abrogating some provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill, Shah said under the United Nations charter, armed forces of a nation would not violate the territorial integrity of another country.

"The day in 1965 Pakistan violated this provision, the charter was violated. The question of a referendum ended with Pakistani aggression. Hence, Government of India has full rights to take any decision regarding its territorial integrity. This was even agreed to by the UN," he said.

Shah asked the opposition who took the Kashmir matter to the UN and who brought in a unilateral ceasefire in 1948.

"It was (former prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru who took Kashmir issue to the UN. Had our forces given a free hand to deal with the situation, PoK would have been a part of India today", he said.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury who stoked a controversy by seeking to know from the government whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue, saying the UN was monitoring the situation there since 1948.

He challenged the opposition to clarify their stand on the floor of the House, whether they support UN mediation in Kashmir. "The opposition in a way has questioned the competence of Parliament by raising this point," he said.

Shah asked the members, "How can patriots of India who can sacrifice their lives for the country not get perturbed by such a question?" The home minister said India will continue to claim the territories of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan and ruled out any talks with separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

Shah also said the Modi government will have no hesitation in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir when normalcy returns. "India will continue to claim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

Shah said Article 370 was creating doubts over Jammu and Kashmir's relations with India.

"This is not a historical blunder but we are rectifying the historical blunder," he said dismissing the opposition charges that the government was committing a mistake.

He also strongly refuted the suggestion that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was "communal agenda" and said it was discriminatory and against the minorities, women and welfare of the people.

The home minister also ruled out talks with the Hurriyat Conference.

"We don't want to talk to Hurriyat, but we ready to speak to people of Kashmir," he said.

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha passes bifurcation Bill, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh now declared UTs

Shah said over 41,500 people had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to militancy since 1989 and blamed the Article 370 and Article 35A for the problem.

Defending the government's action to put restrictions in Kashmir Valley in the last two days, the home minister said law and order situation there had not deteriorated and whatever actions were taken were all precautionary.

The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy .

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Article 35A
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp