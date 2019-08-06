HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha passes bifurcation Bill, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh now declared UTs

By Online Desk

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, splitting Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories. 370 members voted in its favour and 70 voted against it.

The Lower House also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," Shah said in Lok Sabha.

He also asserted that curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is not due to law and order deterioration but to prevent matters from intensifying. "The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."

Rescinding the provisions of Article 370 will also mark the end of J&K’s seven decades of detachment from the rest of the country.