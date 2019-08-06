Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha passes bifurcation Bill, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh now declared UTs

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, splitting Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories. 370 members voted in its favour and 70 voted against it.

The Lower House also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," Shah said in Lok Sabha.

He also asserted that curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is not due to law and order deterioration but to prevent matters from intensifying. "The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."

Rescinding the provisions of Article 370 will also mark the end of J&K’s seven decades of detachment from the rest of the country.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 Lok Sabha Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp