Home World

Army prepared to go any extent to help Kashmiris: Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa

On Monday, Pakistan condemned and rejected the Indian government revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's 'illegal' step.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javel Bajwa

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javel Bajwa (Photo: Video Grab)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that his troops are prepared to "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris, a day after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and treat it like any other state in India is aimed at the ending the decades-old separatist movement in the Valley.

ALSO READ: India's illegal move to revoke Article 370 will destroy regional peace, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Gen Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference, which is the highest decision making forum of the army, held at General Headquarters on a single point agenda of Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end.

We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations...," Gen Bajwa told the army commanders.

ALSO READ: More updates on Article 370 in Parliament

In a statement, the Army said that the forum fully supported the Pakistan Government's "rejection of Indian actions" regarding Kashmir.

Pakistan never recognised Article 370 of the Indian Constitution or 35-A which have now been revoked by New Delhi itself, the army said.

On Monday, Pakistan condemned and rejected the Indian government revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.

Reacting sharply to the Indian government's announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the move to revoke Article 370 as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan India Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prapur
    Is he a politician or Army chief of Pakistan? He can’t do anything and if he tries Musharraf like adventure will get not only bloody nose but broken ribs too.
    10 hours ago reply

  • qw
    Go clean your drains and your pork infested minds. You buffoons. Go sink in some pothole Bajra
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp