Home Nation

Resolution revoking Article 370 passed in Lok Sabha

The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the resolution revoking Article 370 with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

Before the resolution was taken up for voting, Shah replied to various issues and objections raised by different lawmakers during a discussion on the resolution and said it is up to history to decide the significance of the decision.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," Shah said in Lok Sabha.

READ | Lok Sabha passes Bill dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs

He also asserted that curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is not due to law and order deterioration but to prevent matters from intensifying. "The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."

He also replied to the issue raised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said "Owaisi stated that we are going to commit a historical mistake. We are not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 years, seeing development in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, people of the Valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370"

Quoting NCP MLA Supriya Sule's objection, Shah stated that the laws applying to the country will now apply to the Valley, thus preserving its beauty.

"There are laws for the environment in the nation and they'll be implemented there as soon as Article 370 is revoked. Jammu and Kashmir was heaven on earth, is heaven on the earth and will always remain so," he asserted.

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370  Amit Shah Lok Sabha Parliament Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp