Resolution revoking Article 370 passed in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the resolution revoking Article 370 with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

Before the resolution was taken up for voting, Shah replied to various issues and objections raised by different lawmakers during a discussion on the resolution and said it is up to history to decide the significance of the decision.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," Shah said in Lok Sabha.

He also asserted that curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is not due to law and order deterioration but to prevent matters from intensifying. "The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."

He also replied to the issue raised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said "Owaisi stated that we are going to commit a historical mistake. We are not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 years, seeing development in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, people of the Valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370"

Quoting NCP MLA Supriya Sule's objection, Shah stated that the laws applying to the country will now apply to the Valley, thus preserving its beauty.

"There are laws for the environment in the nation and they'll be implemented there as soon as Article 370 is revoked. Jammu and Kashmir was heaven on earth, is heaven on the earth and will always remain so," he asserted.

