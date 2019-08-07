Home Nation

'Meet me tomorrow, take your Re 1 fee': Swaraj told SC lawyer Harish Salve an hour before her death

Salve, is the lawyer who defended India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and had charged only Re 1 from the government.

Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve and Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo| PTI)

An hour before former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away, she reportedly asked lawyer Harish Salve to collect Re 1 on Wednesday at 6 pm, sources say. 

However, the BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest. She was brought to AIIMS in Delhi at 9.30pm. The doctors tried to revive her for almost 70 minutes but she died at 10.50pm.

"I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation. She said you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won. I said, of course, I have to come to collect that precious fee. She said to come tomorrow at 6 o'clock," Salve told a TV channel.

Sushma Swaraj had described the ICJ's verdict as a great victory for India. 

Hours before the untimely death, she also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government abrogated Article 370 revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir. She took to Twitter and said, “I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime”.

The former Chief Minister of Delhi will be cremated at 3 pm today. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

