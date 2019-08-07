PM Modi's decisive leadership ensured delivery of justice: Amit Shah on Article 370 abrogation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said it was because of his leadership that the country has got justice pending for the past 70 years.

Parliament approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories.

"I have trust that Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also participate in building of new India. This is the victory of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who were fighting for their rights for last 70 years," Shah said on Twitter.

Thanking the political parties and MPs who supported the bill, Shah said this is a proud moment for Indians.

"The decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured delivery of justice for India pending for last 70 years. The decision shows dedication of Mr Modi towards the integrity of India and people's interests from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.

He also said that he is proud to be a member of a party which fought to keep Kashmir an integral part of India.

According to Shah, it is a tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee who laid supreme sacrifice for the cause and thanked all "the workers and patriots".