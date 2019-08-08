Home Nation

BJP hails PM Modi's 'inspiring' speech on Jammu and Kashmir, Congress says it lacks conviction

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was voluntary and the political leadership endorsed the decision.

Published: 08th August 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on 8 August 2019 after Article 370 abrogation. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on 8 August 2019 after Article 370 abrogation. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring" address to the nation on his government's action on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but the opposition Congress said it was "hardly reassuring" for the people and lacked conviction.

BJP president and Union Home Minister said the prime minister shared his vision and commitment for the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region and urged them "to be a part of this historic journey".

Reaching out to Kashmiris with messages of hope and optimism, the prime minister in a televised address to the nation assured them of all-round development, early and transparent elections and end to terrorism as he defended scrapping of Article 370, which he asserted, has only given separatism, corruption, family rule and was used by Pakistan as a tool to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ: PM Modi's Article 370 address HIGHLIGHTS: J&K won't stay UT long, elections to be held soon

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "During his address to the nation this evening, PM @NarendraModi has shared his vision and commitment for the development of the people of J&K and Ladakh region. The peace, prosperity and welfare of these regions is the topmost priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"PM @narendramodi has urged the people of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, especially youth, to be a part of this historic journey and walk together for a greater cause. A peaceful and prosperous J&K and Ladakh is what every Indian wants. The people of J&K and Ladakh have always been betrayed and deprived of development in the name of Article 370 by those who ruled the state for the past seven decades. But now by the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister @narendramodi has put an end to this injustice," he tweeted.

"Right to Education, Minimum Wages Act, Minority Act, social reservation for the disempowered, corruption-free governance, development of J&K and Ladakh is the least that people of these regions, which should have been their right, will get after this historic decision of PM Modi," he added.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was voluntary and the political leadership endorsed the decision.

"What the Prime Minister has said is a repetition of what Home Minister Amit Shah has said. That can hardly be reassuring for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It lacks any conviction and logic which would be reassuring the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir about the respect of their fundamental rights," he told PTI.

Sharma said India, being the largest democracy in the world, should have had self-confidence by not denying the people their fundamental rights and liberties in J-K.

Sharma also said that the bifurcation of the state and its downgrading is without any precedent in the history of India.

He said there is a clampdown in the entire region and it should be lifted.

His party colleague Abhishek Singhvi, however, said the nation as a whole should support the prime minister and hoped that confidence and faith would be imparted to all the people in J-K.

"PM Modi's speech meant rightly mainly for JK inhabitants; once Parliament has passed what it has, the country must remain united behind it; despite different views (eg I found it legally flawed) but the decision must be supported as a nation; hope confidence and faith must be imparted to all in JK and Ladakh," he said on Twitter.

Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the prime minister, saying, "Historic address by PM Narendra Modi. Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh is soon going to witness unprecedented growth and development creating better opportunities for people of the regions." He used the hashtag "KashmirWithModi" with his tweet.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said, "PM's much needed reassuring and inspiring message to people of J&K and Ladakh. Focus on human development, political empowerment and good governance. Called upon countrymen including Bollywood, IT industry, business houses and all citizens to come forward to help Kashmiris progress and prosper." Reacting to the PM's address to the nation, CPI general secretary D Raja said, "It is all rhetoric and nothing more. What stopped him from giving a statement in Parliament? This shows that as rulers this government only wants to address its subjects."

"In fact what he said was full of excuses as if he isn't himself convinced. Also, people of Jammu and Kashmir have excelled in sports and even civil services exams. How will removing 370 help? He said UT status is temporary, o ask him, what is temporary? It was all rhetoric and excuses for his Government's move," Raja said.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Prime Minister Modi has won the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole country. His speech was very touching."

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the prime minister saying, "Statesman like address to the nation by PM Narendra Modi ji, allaying all concerns around the steps taken in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This will go a long way in winning the hearts and minds of people."

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "This truly was a speech of a statesman. Art 370 pushed J&K towards separatism, nepotism, discrimination and corruption. Its abrogation will lead to growth and prosperity of the state. All of us are committed to build a new J&K free from the shackles of the past."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Article 35A BJP congress
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp