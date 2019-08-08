Home Nation

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to come back to country via Wagah border

After the NSC meeting, Pakistan announced it will downgrade ties with India, suspend trade, and take up the Kashmir issue with the United Nations Security Council.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:05 PM

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistan issuing orders expelling Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, he is likely to leave Islamabad via the Wagah border, in the aftermath of escalating tensions after India ended the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, Bisaria has fulfilled his duties in Pakistan for one year, seven months and 25 days.

The development came as the Foreign Office asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner - hours after the National Security Committee (NSC) announced it was downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Pakistan seeking to present alarming picture to world by downgrading diplomatic ties, says MEA 

In a statement, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday: "Pursuant to the decision of the NSC, the government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced: "Our diplomats will no longer be in New Delhi, and the one who is here will be sent back."

