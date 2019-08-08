Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector at J-K's Rajouri
The firing began at about 10:15 pm. The Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and mortar shelling. The Indian Army is retaliating.
Published: 08th August 2019 04:21 PM | Last Updated: 08th August 2019 04:21 PM
RAJOURI: Pakistan on Wednesday night violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector here.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector.