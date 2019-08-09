Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor, lawyer continue to be critical

Published: 09th August 2019 08:28 AM

The lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor is wheeled by medical attendants outsidethe KGMC Trauma Centre in Lucknow for facilitating his airlift to New Delhi on Tuesday.

The lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor is wheeled by medical attendants outsidethe KGMC Trauma Centre in Lucknow for facilitating his airlift to New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor, who was brought to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here earlier this week, continues to be critical and is on advanced life support systems.

Talking to IANS, an AIIMS official said, "The victim continues to be in critical condition and on advanced life support systems, while her lawyer Mahendra Singh too is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support systems."

He said both the patients were undergoing treatment under a multidisciplinary team of doctors from the Critical Care, Orthopaedics, Trauma Surgery and Pulmonary Medicine departments.

The victim was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre Delhi on Monday from KGMC Lucknow in a critical condition while her lawyer was shifted on Tuesday.

He said both the patients were under the treatment of a team of doctors and their conditions were being monitored 24 hours.

While the girl was accompanied by her mother, the lawyer's father-in-law was with him.

The family members have not been interacting with the media here.

On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two of her aunts were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

In the accident, both the aunts of the victim died while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

The accident had been in the news and was termed as being "orchestrated" at the behest of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her alleged rapist.

After the case was handed over to CBI, the investigating agency had registered FIR against Sengar and others in the case.

Following the registration of FIR, the BJP sacked Sengar from the party.

The woman had alleged that in 2017, she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his home.

