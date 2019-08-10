Home Nation

Prohibitory orders lifted in five J-K districts; schools, colleges reopen

A government official said the situation is limping back to normalcy as there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the region since August 5, when the restrictions were imposed.

Published: 10th August 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were lifted in five districts and a curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts, paving the way for the resumption of normal activities that were badly hit after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, officials said on Saturday.

All schools and colleges reopened in five districts of the Jammu region, besides an increase in attendance in government offices, a senior official said.

"All kind of restrictions in these five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi has been withdrawn and all educational institutes have reopened today," the senior official told PTI.

He said the situation is limping back to normalcy as there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the region since August 5, when the restrictions were imposed.

All the market places and shops reopened and traffic has resumed as normal in all these districts bringing much relief to the people.

ALSO READ | Security forces change focus to ensure peaceful eid in Kashmir valley amid Article 370 fallout

Friday prayers passed off peacefully in the region, the officials said.

Restrictions, however, continued to be in place in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts, the officials said.

The administrations of 10 districts in the Jammu region had imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 on August 5 in view of the Centre's move, according to an official order.

District Development Commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed for one hour in a phased manner in different parts of the town for the first time since its imposition on Monday.

The officials said the curfew was also relaxed in Bhadarwah town and its adjoining areas in Doda district in a phased manner.

The situation in Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri districts was also normal and people offered Friday prayers in a peaceful manner amid heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Security Situation Article 370
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp