Sexist remark: After backlash, Haryana CM Khattar says 'daughters are our pride'

Khattar had said that people were claiming that Kashmiri women can be brought to the state for marriage now after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Following sharp criticism from Rahul Gandhi and several women's organisations to comments by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Kashmiri women, the Chief Minister clarified saying "daughters are our pride".

In a reply to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Khattar tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, at least at your level, you shouldn't react on distorted news. I'm attaching the video of what I actually said, and in what context -- this will give you clarity of mind."

In another tweet, Khattar said: "I have always had an honest dialogue with the public. Daughters are our pride and daughters from all over the country are our daughters."

READ | Haryana CM Khattar's comment on Kashmir brides kicks up row

The controversy began when Khattar was speaking at an event in Fatehabad about the state's poor sex ratio on Friday. Khattar had said that people were claiming that Kashmiri women can be brought to the state for marriage now after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped.

"You know Haryana is infamous for its poor sex ratio and female foeticide, but we started a campaign that brought our sex ratio up from 850 to 933. This is a big work of social change."

"So our (minister O.P. Dhankar) Dhankhar ji said we will have to bring 'bahus' (daughters-in-law) from Bihar. Now some people are saying Kashmir has been opened, we can bring girls from Kashmir also. Jokes aside, if (sex) ratio is fine, then there will be balance in society."

However, his comments triggered a political row drawing sharp reactions.

Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi described Khattar's remarks as "despicable", saying that it reflected what "years of RSS training does to the mind of an insecure man".

 

