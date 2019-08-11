Home Nation

CWC passes 3 resolutions on Rahul's contribution, Sonia's appointment as interim chief, J&K

The first resolution said that the CWC places on record its profound sense of appreciation and gratitude for the exceptional leadership provided by Rahul Gandhi as Congress president.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi with other party leaders during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Aug 10 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi with other party leaders during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Aug 10 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday passed three resolutions on Rahul Gandhi's contribution as party chief, Sonia Gandhi being appointed interim chief till the AICC elects a regular president, and on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to one of the resolutions, the CWC unanimously resolved to request Sonia Gandhi to take over as interim chief pending the election of a regular president by the AICC.

READ HERE: Sonia Gandhi appointed interim Congress party president after Rahul declines

Rahul Gandhi was requested to accept stay on as party chief, however, he declined to withdraw his resignation, it said.

"Rahul Gandhi led the party with unbounded drive, fierce determination and dedication," another resolution said.

"Rahul Gandhi's instinctive moral compass is evident from the manner in which he has taken personal responsibility for the disappointing performance of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, thereby setting new standards of accountability in public life," it said.

ALSO READ: Rahul halts CWC meeting, demands PM Modi to come clean over 'violence' in J&K

A third resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was also adopted by the Congress' top decision-making body, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced.

