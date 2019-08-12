Home Nation

Don't complain but request for things: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil tells flood victims

The state's revenue minister was caught on camera yelling at a group of flood victims who were voicing their grievances.

Published: 12th August 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By ANI

KOLHAPUR: Inspecting relief and rescue operations in Kolhapur on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP chief and state's revenue minister Chandrakant Patil was caught on camera yelling at a group of flood victims who were voicing their grievances.

Addressing a crowd, Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Kolhapur and Pune, was asking people to not to get worried and impatient and have faith in the administration's work. Soon after, he lost his cool and raised his voice at a complainant.

"Once the road from Shiroli starts, the facilitation or amenities will become easier. I understand that you need amenities at this point of time and in such a situation but you have to understand that you have to request things and facilities. You need to be patient and systematic. The government is complete with you in this situation but you have to understand that there's no point in complaining. The officials have been working for 24 hours tirelessly with no sleep, and still, you want to complain against them?" he was heard telling the crowd when some people start making noise and putting forth their grievances.

ALSO READ| Devotees throng to mosques to offer namaz in flood-affected Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Furthermore, Patil angrily gestured at the crowd to settle down and said, "shut up." Patil hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and was appointed as BJP's state unit chief in July this year. Many districts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur and Sangli have been reeling under floods in the wake of incessant rains in the region.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

A day prior to the meeting, Fadnavis had visited Kolhapur and Sangli and taken stock of the situation. Eight-five teams of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy and Territorial Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra BJP Kolhapur floods Flood fury Maharashtra floods Maharashtra floods complaints
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vipra

    They voted for BJP right Why are they complaining ?We need money for fighters
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp