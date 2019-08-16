Home Nation

BJP will form government in Haryana with absolute majority: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in his Haryana rally said that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has united India within 75 days in its second term.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | PTI

By IANS

JIND: Setting the tone for Assembly elections in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would repeat its term in the state, but this time with an absolute majority.

"We are going to form the government in Haryana again with two-third majority," Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Jind, the state's Jat-dominated district.

He said the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has united India within 75 days in its second term.

ALSO READ: Abrogation of Article 370 big milestone, will ensure development: Amit Shah in Haryana

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Shah said: "Article 370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of 'One India'. PM Narendra Modi has done in 75 days what the Congress governments could not do in 70 years in the greed of vote bank."

"Last time, the BJP formed the government in Haryana with 47 seats. This time I call upon the people of the state to form a strong, majority government of the BJP with more than 75 seats," he said.

Shah said during the previous Congress regime in Haryana led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the 13th Finance Commission gave Rs 22,000 crore. "The 14th Finance Commission under the leader of Modi gave Rs 58,000 crore to Haryana," he said.

ALSO READ: Kashmiris caged like animals, says Mehbooba's daughter in letter to Amit Shah

The BJP President further said that Haryana, which was infamous for land deals and where providing jobs became a business, Chief Minister Manhoar Lal Khattar in his first term has turned corruption into a thing of past.

Khattar and his entire cabinet was present at the 'Astha Rally', which was called by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Chaudhary Birender Singh. The rally was convened by his son Brijender Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Hisar.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are due in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP NDA Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda Haryana Government Haryana Elections
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp