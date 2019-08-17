Internet with 2G speed restored in Jammu, restrictions lifted in Rajouri after 12 days

By UNI

JAMMU: The snapped mobile internet service was restored with 2G speed on Saturday in Jammu district while restrictions have also been lifted in Rajouri district, an official here said.

"The mobile internet service was restored during midnight but with 2G speed," an official said.

He added that the internet has been restored with low bandwidth as a preventive measure and to check any type of rumour-mongering or objectionable content circulated on social media.

"The decision to suspend mobile internet service was taken by the government only to prevent such elements, who play spoilsport and create tension in the society," he added and said that the service has been restored partially but will soon be restored with high speed.

Mobile internet was snapped on August 4 midnight just hours before the Government of India announced the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

The district administrations in all parts of J&K and Ladakh closely monitored the situation on ground and also on social media and anybody found, flaring up the matter or posting unwanted content to disturb peace and harmony was booked under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been eased in Rajouri during day time but will remain in force under Section 144 of CrPC between 2100 hours to 0500 hours, said an official.

Meanwhile, reports from other parts of the district said that mobile internet have also been restored barring some areas sensing "trouble" but will be restored there as well after reviewing the situation.

However, netizens started wishing each other on WhatsApp and Facebook as soon as the service was restored as it was like some festive like a celebration.