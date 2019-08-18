Home Nation

Article 370: Confused Congress disintegrating, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP expects Sonia Gandhi to articulate the Congress' views on the recent developments related to J&K.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: A confused Congress is disintegrating in face of the NDA government's brave decision to abrogate Article 370, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Sunday.

Chouhan, who is in Goa to address party workers as part of the BJP's pan-India membership drive, also said, that the ruling party expects Sonia Gandhi to articulate the Congress' views on the recent developments related to Jammu and Kashmir, because Rahul Gandhi had already run away from the battle.

ALSO READ: I now worship Modi, Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Congress is disintegrating. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have not said anything. Sonia ji should articulate the opinion of the Congress party. We do not expect Rahul Gandhi to speak. Rahul has become ranchoddas (deserter). It was his job as president to strengthen party after loss. But he opted out first," Chouhan said.

"Congress is still wrapped in confusion. Different leaders are making different comments on the issue. I do not even know if it is a party or something else. Some leaders are openly supporting the decision to abrogate Article 370, while some are speaking Pakistan's language," Chouhan further said, adding that Congress' woes will end once the party rids itself from the influences of dynastic and family raj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Article 370
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp