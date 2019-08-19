Complaint filed against Shehla Rashid over ‘fake’ news

Home Nation

SC advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava said the allegations made by the former JNU student leader are baseless.

NEW DELHI: A complaint has been filed with the police against former JNU Students Union vice president Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news about the Indian Army and the government.

The complaint has been submitted by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, who has demanded the immediate arrest of Rashid. He alleged that she had intended to excite disaffection towards the government, which is prima facie an offence of sedition under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

In a series of tweets, Rashid on Sunday wrote a list of “things that people coming from Kashmir say about the situation” in the state.

“People are saying that J&K Police has no authority on law & order situation. They’ve been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces.

​One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can’t be seen on them,” she tweeted.

The complaint filed at Delhi Police Headquarters said the allegations made by Rashid were “absolutely false, baseless and concocted.”

“It is quite axiomatic from the above that the accused is deliberately and intentionally spreading the fake news with the intention to incite violence in the country, to malign the image of our revered Indian Army nationally as well as intentionally to create unrest in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill will between different groups and also provoke breach of peace in our country,” it said.

Special cell probing matter:

The complainant said, “The tweet of the accused is being shared by many Twitter users on international platforms, causing irreparable injury to the reputation of India.”

Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, said that the Delhi Police’s special cell was probing the matter.

