Most educational institutions reopen in Jammu's border districts

By PTI

JAMMU: Most educational institutions in five sensitive border districts of Jammu reopened after a fortnight on Monday with "full attendance" as authorities lifted curbs in large parts of the region, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Educational institutions reopened in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and Chenab Valley districts of Ramban, Doda and parts of Kishtwar, the officials said.

The overall security situation remained peaceful throughout the region and educational institutions saw "full attendance", they said.

Earlier on August 10, the educational institutions in five other districts of the region -- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi -- had reopened after authorities announced lifting of prohibitory orders.

"All educational institutions across the district, both private and government, including degree colleges and higher secondary schools, resumed classes (on Monday)," deputy commissioner, Rajouri, Aijaz Asad, told PTI.

The situation in the district remained peaceful with markets reopening and traffic plying normally, he added.

Asad said the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code also stand withdrawn as the law and order situation has been normal.

Markets have also opened.

In Poonch district, the officials said barring higher secondary schools and colleges, all educational institutions have reopened and people have resumed their normal activities.

All shops and business establishments are open and traffic is plying normally, they said, adding that the higher secondary schools and colleges are likely to reopen on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, said a number of private schools reopened in the district on their own as the law and order situation in the communally sensitive district remained well under control.

"We are officially resuming classwork in all government-run educational institutions from Tuesday. A series of meetings were held with the concerned stakeholders who have extended their support to the district administration in maintaining peace," he said.

The officials said primary, middle and higher secondary schools also reopened across Ramban district, except in Banihal sub-division.

The schools up to Class 10 also reopened in Doda district, they said.

The officials said police and paramilitary personnel remain stationed in the sensitive areas in all the five districts as a precautionary measure.