NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

Published: 19th August 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir which is under a security clampdown since the abrogation of Article 370 earlier this month.

The meeting, chaired by Shah, took place  at the Home Ministry. Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior intelligence officials were also present in the meeting.

READ MORE | NSA Ajit Doval returns to Delhi after 11 days in Kashmir Valley

Doval, who had recently spent around 11 days in the Valley amid the security lockdown, returned to Delhi recently. It was Doval's first direct briefing for the Home Minister at his office.

Shah reportedly called the meeting to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where the Constitution's Article 370, which gave special status to the region, was scrapped on early August 5. The resolution was later passed by the Parliament and got President's nod.

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Kitney ka hai', NSA Ajit Doval asks sheep traders in Anantnag

The region, now has been bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one -- has been under the strict vigil of security forces and restrictions have been imposed there. Mobile and internet facilities are also cut off since then by the government as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident in the Valley.

