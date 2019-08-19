Women in Uttar Pradesh continue to suffer despite passage of Triple Talaq Bill

By ANI

SHAMLI: Even as the government is leaving no stone unturned in fighting the menace of Triple Talaq, instances in the connection seem to rise.

Women in Uttar Pradesh continue to suffer as several cases pertaining to instant divorce have been reported from the state.

A woman in Kandhla area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over the phone earlier this month.

"My husband gave me triple talaq over the phone. I have his call recording to prove this. I want justice. He should be punished for this crime. We got married four years ago. We have two children also. The children are staying with me. My life has been completely destroyed. If justice is not given to me then I will self-immolate myself," said the victim.

Talking about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Shrivastava said, "We have taken cognizance of the matter and started the investigation. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."

In another incident, a woman has claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq inside the premises of a CJM court in Etah, Uttar Pradesh earlier this month.

The victim said that she got married four years ago, however, soon she became a victim of domestic violence.

"We have registered an FIR regarding triple talaq. A couple had come to CJM court here regarding a case. The woman has claimed that when they were leaving the court, her husband gave her triple talaq there. We have registered the case and started looking into the matter," said Sanjay Kumar, ASP, Etah.

Similarly, in Hapur district, a woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she was not able to fulfill his dowry demands.

The police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway, said

Rajendra Kumar, Inspector, Simbhaoli.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. The parliament on July 30 gave nod to the bill.