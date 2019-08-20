Home Nation

Barricades removed in Srinagar's commercial hub Lal Chowk 

There was increased traffic flow in some parts of the Civil Lines areas of the city but curbs on movement persisted in Downtown Srinagar and in many parts of the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Published: 20th August 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar's Lal Chowk (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Barricades around the Clock Tower in Srinagar's city centre Lal Chowk were removed after 15 days on Tuesday, allowing the movement of people and traffic in the commercial hub, as restrictions eased in several localities while continuing in others.

No students showed up in most primary schools that reopened on Monday but attendance in government offices has improved, officials said.

There was increased traffic flow in some parts of the Civil Lines areas of the city but curbs on movement persisted in Downtown Srinagar and in many parts of the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened after three-hour-long blockade due to landslide

Though restrictions were lifted in several places, the deployment of security forces continued to ensure law and order, they said.

A lot of private cars were seen plying in Dalgate, Boulevard, Sonwar, M A Road, Rajbagh and adjoining areas.

Some inter-district cabs also plied in the morning, they said.

Markets in the Valley were shut, while public transport remained off the roads.

Mobile services and internet remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day, while landline telephone services in most areas also remained affected.

The authorities had said they would be restored across the Valley, except in a few vulnerable areas, by Monday.

ALSO READ: Srinagar receives fresh stocks of essential supplies

Officials said the situation has remained largely peaceful since the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5.

There were clashes between groups of youth and security forces in several parts of the Valley but authorities said the situation remained peaceful with few injuries reported.

Restrictions in many areas of Kashmir are being eased gradually since Saturday, first for six hours in 35 police stations across the Valley and then for eight hours in 50 police station areas.

On Monday, the authorities made all necessary arrangements for the reopening of primary schools in the Valley, including 190 in the city.

However, there were no students in most schools, particularly private educational institutions.

The civil secretariat - the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government here - witnessed about 98 per cent attendance on Monday, while attendance in other government offices is improving, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar Lal Chowk Srinagar Lal Chowk Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp