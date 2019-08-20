Home Nation

Full state honours for legendary composer Khayyam

Khayyam's mortal remains have been kept at his Juhu home to enable people pay their last respects to the legendary composer.

Veteran music composer Khayyam

Veteran music composer Khayyam (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The funeral of National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, known as Khayyam shall be performed here on Tuesday evening with full state honours, an aide said.

Khayyam's mortal remains have been kept at his Juhu home to enable people pay their last respects to the legendary composer who passed away aged 92 late on Monday.

The funeral procession will start from his home in Dakshina Park Society, Juhu, at 4 p.m., and wend it's way to the Four Bungalows Kabrastan.

The last rites will be performed at 4.30 p.m. and he will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute, said the aide.

