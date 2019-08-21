Home Nation

Cop, terrorist killed in first encounter in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370

The martyred SPO has been identified by the police as Billal while another cop was injured in the encounter in Baramulla district.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, gunbattle

Policemen take position near the site of a gunbattle. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed while another cop was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Tuesday night.

Cops also gunned down a terrorist during the encounter whose identity is yet to be established. The martyred SPO has been identified by the police as Billal.

The police said the injured sub-inspector, Amardeep Parihar, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

READ MORE | Army jawan killed, four injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch 

The gun battle between security forces and armed militants, which had begun on Tuesday evening, had continued into the night.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that the encounter was over.

"Encounter is over. One terrorist killed. Identity being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered. Our colleague SPO Billal attained martyrdom. SI Amardeep Parihar injured in the incident is being treated at Army Hospital," stated the police in the tweet.

Security agencies were involved in heavy exchange of gunfire with the terrorists in the encounter. The firing had begun with the militants at around 5 p.m. in Old Baramullah and the area was cordoned off for the public.

This was the first encounter between security forces and terrorists ever since the Union government abrogated special category status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 by reading down Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Kashmir valley has been by and large peaceful apart from stray incidents of stone-pelting and protests since August 5. The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the LoC have increased, however, over the past week after a lull in the first fortnight of August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir encounter SPO martyred
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp