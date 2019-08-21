It's politically motivated witch-hunt, says Karti Chidambaram

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti on Wednesday lashed out at the CBI for its action against his father in the INX media case, saying it was a "totally politically motivated witch-hunt".

Minutes after Chidambaram, a former union minister, was taken to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, Karti said the case was apparently about events that happened in 2008.

ALSO READ | INX media case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI amid high drama in Delhi

"This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt," the Congress MP, who is an accused in the INX media case, told reporters outside his residence here.