It's politically motivated witch-hunt, says Karti Chidambaram
Minutes after Chidambaram, a former union minister, was taken to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, Karti said the case was apparently about events that happened in 2008.
Published: 21st August 2019 10:24 PM | Last Updated: 21st August 2019 10:53 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti on Wednesday lashed out at the CBI for its action against his father in the INX media case, saying it was a "totally politically motivated witch-hunt".
Minutes after Chidambaram, a former union minister, was taken to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, Karti said the case was apparently about events that happened in 2008.
ALSO READ | INX media case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI amid high drama in Delhi
"This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt," the Congress MP, who is an accused in the INX media case, told reporters outside his residence here.