Opposition speaking in Pakistan's language on Kashmir, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said the opposition parties would have a lot of time to visit Kashmir and hold meetings there.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:23 PM

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the number of violent protests in Jammu and Kashmir has come down lately. He also slammed the opposition for speaking in the language of Pakistan.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, the Central minister said, "In Jammu and Kashmir it is not the first time that these small incidents of violence are taking place. These have been happening for years."

"But now the number of these violent protests has come down," he said.

To a question on when the opposition parties will be given permission to hold meetings in the Valley, the Minister said, "Looking at the actions of Pakistan we are taking precautionary measures in Jammu and Kashmir."

ALSO READ: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dials French counterpart to discuss situation in Kashmir

He said the opposition parties would have a lot of time to visit Kashmir and hold meetings there.

"So the opposition parties need to have patience for a few days and then they can hold meetings there," he said.

Taking a jibe at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his wish to visit Kashmir, Reddy said, "Even Rahul Gandhi can hold a meeting there and visit Kashmir and no one will stop him to visit there."

ALSO READ: Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Describing the government's move of revoking Article 370 as a step towards the integration of the country, he said, "We have taken the step for the integration of the country. The Constitution of India has now been implemented there. Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution has been launched there. We have done good work for the country. Now the Dalit reservation can be launched there."

Hitting out at opposition parties for speaking in Pakistan's language, the Minister said, "Pakistan is trying its best to provoke unrest there (Kashmir) to tell the world that there is no peace. And now the opposition parties also want to go with Pakistan as they are speaking in its language which is wrong."

When asked about the release of the detained Kashmiri political leaders, he said, "The call on this issue will be taken by the administration there. We have no role in it."

