Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed as new Home Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Thursday formally made the new Union Home Secretary. Bhalla, the former Power Secretary, was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 24.

Even though the July order did not mention that Bhalla will be the next home secretary, but according to the convention, an OSD is appointed for a smooth transition of the charge from the incumbent.

On Thursday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Bhalla's appointment for the key post in the high-profile ministry.

The 1984-batch Assam Meghalaya cadre IAS officer will succeed incumbent Rajiv Gauba, who will demit office on August 31, on his superannuation. Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure till August 2021 if appointed as the union home secretary.

The order comes a day after Gauba was appointed as the new cabinet secretary. Gauba will take charge of the top bureaucratic post from Pradeep Kumar Sinha, a 1977 batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, who had succeeded Ajit Seth.