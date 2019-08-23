Home Nation

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi Court reserves order on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea for September 3 

The court reserved order on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail application for September 3, extending the interim protection from arrest to them till then.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court Friday refused to adjourn the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the pleas by CBI and ED, which sought the adjournment saying that another case pertaining to INX Media involving them was pending before the Supreme Court.

Special Judge O P Saini took strong objection to the agencies seeking repeated adjournments, saying "things have become very embarrassing for me".

The court then reserved order on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail application for September 3, extending the interim protection from arrest to them till then.

ALSO READ: SC to hear Chidambaram's CBI plea on Monday; grants interim protection in ED case

It, however, gave liberty to CBI and ED to argue anytime before that date.

"I do not find any merit in the application of agencies to adjourn the matter. Why you (CBI, ED) asking adjournments day after day? You are making such arguments for a year.

"Thing have become very embarrassing for me. You have been seeking adjournment day after day. Put up for orders for September 3. They can argue before that whenever they may argue," the court said.

It said that both the matters, Aircel Maxis and INX Media, were different.

On agencies' argument that both cases involved FIPB approvals, the court said there were hundreds were such matters.

