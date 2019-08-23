Home Nation

People's mandate in favour of BJP, its alliance, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

His remarks come amid questions being raised whether the BJP and its ally, Shiv Sena, will contest the upcoming Assembly elections together as both are eyeing for the Chief Minister's seat.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHULE: People of Maharashtra are in favour of the BJP and its alliance, which will secure a big majority in the forthcoming Assembly polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence here on Friday.

His remarks come amid questions being raised whether the BJP and its ally, Shiv Sena, will contest the polls together as both the parties have been staking claim for the chief minister's post.

Fadnavis, who arrived here as part of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', also took swipe at the NCP over its similar pre-election mass contact initiative called 'Shivswarajya Yatra', saying his outreach campaign had filled other parties with enthusiasm.

"The people's mandate is strongly in favour of the BJP and our alliance in the country and in Maharashtra. And I am sure, we will secure big majority out of it," Fadnavis said, without naming the Shiv Sena.

ALSO READ: Why worry if you have done no wrong, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to MNS chief Raj Thackeray on ED notice

Fadnavis claimed that people feel the BJP-led government alone can fulfill their aspirations and therefore, his yatra has been receiving huge response.

The chief minister alleged that Maharashtra lagged behind in terms of growth during the Congress-NCP rule, but it found itself among the top three states in the country on the development index during his government.

He also listed several measures the central and the state governments took for the welfare of the people.

Fadnavis, who came under attack from the NCP over his yatra in the context of the flood situation in Maharashtra, took a dig at the opposition party.

ALSO READ: Ready to help J&K hold investment summit in Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis

He said his campaign received a huge response from the people unlike the NCP's.

"I am happy that after we launched the yatra, several parties were filled with enthusiasm. They also started their yatra. My best wishes to them. It is the BJP which had started the tradition of yatra," he added.

Fadnavis said he covered 10 districts as part of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' before it was suspended in view of the flood situation in western Maharashtra earlier this month.

"I began the second phase from Dhule on August 22. We have fanned 43 Assembly segments till now, covering 1,165 km distance.

"In the second phase, we will cover North Maharashtra, Marathwada and one Vidarbha district. The yatra will culminate in Solapur," he added.

In the third phase, Fadnavis said, he will cover Konkan and Western Maharashtra districts between September 13 and 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis BJP Shiv Sena maharashtra elections Maharashtra assembly elections
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp