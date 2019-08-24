Home Nation

Arun Jaitley, the man who was instrumental in reuniting JD-U and BJP to wrest power in Bihar

Jaitley had played a huge role in bringing Nitish Kumar and JD-U into the NDA fold after his split from the Mahagathbandan with RJD and Congress in 2017.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Late former Union minister Arun Jaitley (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The news of the former Union minister Arun Jaitley's has left the entire political fraternity in Bihar in shock.

As soon as the news of Jaitley's demise reached JD-U chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's ears, the leader who was in Gaya cut short his trip and returned back. Jaitley had played a huge role in bringing Nitish Kumar and JD-U into the NDA fold after his split from the Mahagathbandan with RJD and Congress in 2017.

Jaitley had a personal bond with Nitish Kumar and hosted dinners whenever the Bihar CM visited Delhi. Nitish had also supported the Centre's decision of demonetisation and said he trusted Arun Jaitley's wisdom in it.

READ MORE | RIP Arun Jaitley: Condolences pour in from across party lines

Nitish in his condolence message said that Jaitley was rich in talent. “He had achieved great heights in his public life due to high political values and ideals. He was an excellent jurist. I had a personal relationship with him and his demise is an irreparable loss to country”. Kumar said.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP said that Jaitley was a guru and a friend, who had always been supporting him for politics of principles.

Almost all the other leaders cutting across party lines expressed shock and condolence over the demise of Arun Jaitley. Former CM and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi said that Jaitley was a humanitarian and that his death has saddened all.

READ MORE | Have lost a valued friend: PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's death

Former Deputy CM Tejashawi Yadav said Jaitley’s death was very sad news. “When I had met him earlier, he was so cordial and cooperative," Tejashwi Yadav said.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha termed the death of Jaitley was untimely and a huge loss to the country.

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha said that Jaitley was an easy-to-meet kind of politician having equal regard for all. Chief LJP Parliamentary board and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan said the death of Jaitley was a great personal loss to him. “Whenever I faced any kind of problem in understanding economic policies and any kind of political intricacies, he was always available to me and cleared my doubts like a fatherly figure”, Chirag said.

