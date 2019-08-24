Home Nation

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir Valley, mobile services remains snapped

Officials said people were allowed to move freely even as deployment of security forces continued on the ground.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions were lifted from most areas of Kashmir on Saturday, a day after strict curbs on the movement of people were imposed in the valley in view of the Friday prayers and the proposed march of separatists to the local United Nations military observer group office.

Officials said people were allowed to move freely even as deployment of security forces continued on the ground.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, praises government for finishing Jammu and Kashmir task

While barricades were removed from most areas, concertina wire barriers continued to be in place on the roads in some areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley, they said, adding that security forces allowed the movement of people only after checking their identity cards.

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and there were no reports of any untoward incident.

The restrictions were imposed on Friday in view of the congregational prayers and the separatists' call for a march to the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonawar.

Meanwhile, traffic movement increased on Saturday and attendance in offices also improved, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Fake news spread like wildfire after Article 370 abrogation

Markets across Kashmir continued to remain shut for the 20th consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while the public transport also was off the roads, the officials said.

However, they said, some vendors have put up stalls in Batamaloo and Lal Chowk areas of the city.

The officials said mobile services and internet remained snapped since 5 August when the Centre abrogated some provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The officials said landline telephone services were restored at some places.

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Valley restrictions kashmir article 370 abrogation kashmir restrictions
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp