Special court extends CBI custody of P Chidambaram till August 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another jolt to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, a special CBI court on Monday extended his custody till August 30.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI’s demand that Chidambaram needs to be confronted with other co-accused in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Chidambaram was confronted with one co-accused during his custody but he needs to be confronted more on this.

READ MORE | INX Media case: Chidambaram's interim protection from ED arrest extended till Tuesday

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Chidambaram opposes CBI’s plea for extending custody stating that vague questions are being put to my client and said, “From the 26 hour questioning, I have been asked only about my account detail and if I have a twitter account.”

Meanwhile, Chidambaram got little reprieve from the Supreme Court when his protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate was extended till Tuesday, when it will hear the arguments at length.