'If attacked, beat up TMC workers, policemen': Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to party activists

Dilip Ghosh warned TMC workers of the same fate as senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently in CBI custody over alleged corruption cases.

Published: 27th August 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | Dilip Ghosh Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has courted controversy by advising his party workers to beat up Trinamool Congress activists and police personnel if they attack them and the consequences would be "managed".

Ghosh, an MP, also warned TMC workers of the same fate as senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently in CBI custody over alleged corruption cases.

The police on Tuesday started a case against MP on the charge of trying to incite violence.

"Don't be afraid of TMC goons and police personnel. Incidents of attack on BJP workers in various parts of the state have become regular. Instead of arresting the culprits, the police are implicating our boys in false cases.

"If you are attacked, beat up TMC workers and police personnel. Don't be afraid. We will manage if there is any problem," he said while addressing a party programme at Mecheda in East Midnapore district on Monday night.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh shifts home after threat 

TMC leaders and police personnel are nothing when compared to the BJP, he said.

"If former union home minister P Chidambaram can be put behind bars, these TMC leaders are nothing but mosquitoes and insects to us," he said.

Ghosh's comment also kicked off a political storm in the state with the TMC criticizing the BJP and its leaders for making provocative remarks.

"The comments made by Ghosh only reflects the vindictive mindset of BJP leaders. We condemn such provocative remarks which are aimed at disturbing the peace and stability of the state," senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

The East Midnapore district police started a suo- motu case against Ghosh for trying to incite violence, police sources said.

Reacting to this, Ghosh said he would again make such comments if his party workers are attacked.

"The West Bengal police has earlier lodged 22 cases (against me). This will be just one more case. I am not bothered," he said.

