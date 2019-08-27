Home Nation

In first incident after Article 370 abrogation, Militants kill a Gujjar, abduct another in Kashmir

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5.

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during curfew like restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, suspected militants on Monday abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said.

Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5.

Following the Centre's move, restrictions were put in place in Kashmir Valley.

Though restrictions have been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

Comments(1)

  • Velamur
    The attack on innocent citizens in south Kashmir is enough reason to extend lockdown in the Valley. These militants who are holed in various villages will be retested out soon. Some casualties cannot be avoided. People have to be vigilant. Govt shd take urgent steps to root out these militants sponsored by Pak agents. Peace will prevail in the valley.
    12 hours ago reply
