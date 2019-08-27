Home Nation

Ravidas temple row: Plea seeking restoration of temple moved in SC

The petition, which was filed by Congress Haryana President Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain, sought restoration of idols and pond at the site.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A petition was moved in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to re-build the Guru Ravidas temple, which was recently demolished, in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The petition, which was filed by Congress Haryana President Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain, sought restoration of idols and pond at the site.

READ| Bhim Army threatens 'Bharat Bandh' if Ravidas temple issue not resolved in 10 days

Seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, the duo submitted that they are devout followers of Saint Guru Ravidas and prayed regularly at the site.

"The land on which the Dham was built was given by Sultan Sikander Lodhi to Saint Guru Ravidas in 1509", the petitioner claimed.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on August 10 demolished the temple in Tughlaqabad village, complying with an order of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravidas temple Supreme Court Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp