Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray refuses to open cards on future plans

Aaditya Thackeray said he cannot comment on nitty-gritty of seat-sharing between the ruling BJP and Sena for the upcoming polls.

Published: 27th August 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Amid rumours that he might become a first Thackeray to take an electoral plunge, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday neither confirmed nor denied the political grapevine.

Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, also evaded a direct reply to a query whether he would accept the BJP's reported offer of deputy chief minister in the event of the NDA returning to power in the assembly elections, due in September-October this year.

"I would not solve this question paper for now....whether I will contest or not or from where will I contest...," the Thackeray scion said cryptically.

ALSO READ: 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' not to further my political aspirations, says Aaditya Thackeray

Political circles are abuzz with a speculation that the young Thackeray might choose Worli assembly segment in Mumbai for his debut in electoral politics.

He was addressing a press conference in Nagpur after kickstarting the third leg of his "Jan Ashirwad yatra".

"Ultimately, it is common people who decide responsibility (for politicians). I am now seeking blessings of people so that we can do good work so as to make our state free of pollution, unemployment, drought and debt. I am seeking blessings for these causes. People will decide whatever responsibility they want to allocate," said Aaditya.

Aaditya said he cannot comment on nitty-gritty of seat-sharing between the ruling BJP and Sena for the upcoming polls.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena leaders want Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra Chief Minister

"The Shiv Sena president and the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will decide on seat-sharing deal," he said.

The BJP and the Sena had announced in February to contest an equal number of seats of the total 288, and leave the rest for smaller allies.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Sena 63.

However, the BJP has indicated it might demand more number of seats apparently to accommodate leaders of Opposition parties who have crossed over in the recent past.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a seat-sharing agreement between his party and the Sena will have to be "worked out" as the current situation leaves very few seats for new entrants.

