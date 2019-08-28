Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh booked for 'beat TMC workers, cops' remark

By ANI

KOLKATA: The way TMC and police combine are fighting against us and 'lodging false cases' is wrong, said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after a suo moto case was registered against him on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Kolaghat police station for his reported statement, "Don't be afraid of TMC goons and police. If you are attacked, beat up TMC workers and police personnel. Don't be afraid. We will manage if there is any problem."

Reacting to the development, Ghosh said, "The way TMC and police combine are fighting us, lodging false cases is wrong.

"Around 60-65 workers have been killed in the last one year. We try to file an FIR but they never register any and in return, they file FIR against us."

Clarifying his controversial statement, Ghosh said, "I said till today, we have been only protesting but if required we will avenge this too. This is our right. (aaj tak humne prativaad aur pratirodh kiya hai, jaroorat padne par hum pratishodh bhi lenge. Ye hamara adhikar hai)."