Home Nation

High schools reopen in Kashmir after three weeks, students stay away

Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik had said on Tuesday that 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri family rides on a scooter past a closed market in Srinagar (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: High schools in the Kashmir Valley reopened on Wednesday in areas where restrictions have been lifted but students kept away.

Higher secondary schools in the valley have been shut for over three weeks due to restrictions imposed in the state after its special status was revoked.

Officials said high schools reopened this morning.

However, limited staff presence was seen in schools.

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar had said on Tuesday that "The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in areas where relaxations have been provided."

Restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley.

Briefing reporters about the status of schools, Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik had said on Tuesday that 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley.

ALSO READ | Article 370: SC to hear petitions in October, allows Yechury and Kashmiri student to visit Valley

He had said there has been a significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools in the past week.

Officials had said the communication blockade was eased to some extent in the valley as landline telephone services were restored in most places in view of the improving situation.

Mobile services and the Internet, including BSNL's broadband and the private leased-line Internet, have remained snapped since August 5, when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Schools Reopening in Kashmir Kashmir Security Situation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp