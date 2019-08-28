Home Nation

Internet more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation, indoctrination: JK Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said landline telephones have been restored in 46 out of 96 exchanges and mobile phone services will be relaxed as the situation improves.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Internet and phone services have been shut because these are more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation of people and indoctrination of youths, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday, indicating that the services will continue to remain suspended for some more time.

Addressing his first press conference after the Centre announced its move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, Malik said Internet is the "most dangerous instrument" which terrorists and Pakistanis use for anti-national activities.

ALSO READ: High schools reopen in Kashmir after three weeks, students stay away​

"The medium of Internet is little bit useful for us but more useful for terrorists, Pakistanis. It is also used to mobilise and for indoctrination," Malik said.

"This is kind of a weapon against us that is why we have stopped it and we will restore it gradually," he said.

The government snapped landline and mobile phone and Internet services hours before the Centre announced its move on August 5. Authorities have eased restrictions on the movement of people in most areas, Malik said.

"We will probably be opening Internet a little late which people will have to bear because that is the most dangerous instrument.

Entire lie is spread using that medium," Malik said.

He said landline telephones have been restored in 46 out of 96 exchanges and mobile phone services will be relaxed as the situation improves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp