Internet more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation, indoctrination: JK Governor

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Internet and phone services have been shut because these are more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation of people and indoctrination of youths, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday, indicating that the services will continue to remain suspended for some more time.

Addressing his first press conference after the Centre announced its move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, Malik said Internet is the "most dangerous instrument" which terrorists and Pakistanis use for anti-national activities.

"The medium of Internet is little bit useful for us but more useful for terrorists, Pakistanis. It is also used to mobilise and for indoctrination," Malik said.

"This is kind of a weapon against us that is why we have stopped it and we will restore it gradually," he said.

The government snapped landline and mobile phone and Internet services hours before the Centre announced its move on August 5. Authorities have eased restrictions on the movement of people in most areas, Malik said.

"We will probably be opening Internet a little late which people will have to bear because that is the most dangerous instrument.

Entire lie is spread using that medium," Malik said.

He said landline telephones have been restored in 46 out of 96 exchanges and mobile phone services will be relaxed as the situation improves.