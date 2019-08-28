'Will speak on Kashmir situation only after reporting to SC': Yechury on apex court verdict

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said he would speak on the matter only after he "reports" to the court upon his return.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, who has been detained by the authorities there in the wake of the Centre abrogating the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the state.

The Left leader will travel to Srinagar tomorrow, as per party sources.

"The Supreme Court has ordered that Sitaram Yechury be permitted to visit Yusuf Tarigami in Kashmir. Accordingly Comrade Sitaram Yechury will travel to Srinagar tomorrow, August 29th. He will inform the authorities in J&K in the hope that at least this time they will facilitate the meeting," the party said.

It said Yechury will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, directed Yechury to only meet Tarigami and not use the visit for any political purpose.

The bench said if the Left leader indulged in any political activity, the authorities were free to report it to the apex court.

"The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and "report" back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement," Yechury said in a tweet.

"I had filed a petition in SC for the production of Yusuf Tarigami. The court has now permitted me to visit Tarigami and report to the court on his health conditions and from there the case will proceed further. So the case is not closed as this is an interim order," he told further.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader had made two attempts to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month -- once with Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja and another with a delegation of opposition party members.

Both the times, he had to return from the Srinagar airport on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that cited security issues as the reason for denying them entry.

The CPI(M) had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which says a person has the right to move the Supreme Court (and high courts also) for getting his fundamental rights protected.