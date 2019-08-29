Home Nation

Assam’s aborigines fear it’s not going to be a correct NRC

Citizens’ group says NRC be accepted as a primary document for Indian citizens of Assam 

Published: 29th August 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

NRC

People check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at a NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon, Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Not just Assam’s ruling BJP and some organisations, the aborigines too fear the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) may not be error-free even as a citizens’ group has insisted that NRC should be accepted as a primary document for Indian citizens of Assam from now on.

Leaders of various tribal communities, who met in Guwahati on Thursday, expressed the apprehension that many of their people would be excluded while many illegal immigrants would make it to the final list of the NRC to be published on August 31.

“We have learnt that many of our people have been left out of the list but the names of thousands of illegal immigrants have been included. A document that doesn’t include the aborigines but illegal immigrants can never be a correct document,” a joint statement issued by various organisations of the tribal communities said.

ALSO READ: It may take years to dispose of cases of NRC-rejected

Ramen Singh Rabha, president of All Rabha Students’ Union, said it would be unfortunate if a single tribal was left out.

“We all had wanted a full-proof NRC. But there are various allegations about people renting out their legacy data to the illegal immigrants so they could get included in NRC. Under such circumstances, we don’t believe we are going to get an error-free NRC,” he said.

A citizens’ forum called “Axom Nagarik Samaj”, which is made up of retired bureaucrats and senior journalists also did not rule out discrepancies. It said there could be errors in the document but by following legal procedures, the wrong entries should be deleted and the names of genuine citizens must be incorporated. 

“However, to reject the NRC altogether will be a conspiratorial move which will pave an unending way for divisive politics in Assam. Under no circumstances, this could be supported. We want the NRC to be accepted from now on as a primary document for the Indian citizens of Assam,” the forum insisted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC National Register of Citizens Assam aborigines
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp