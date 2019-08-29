Home Nation

Calcutta High Court grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till September 5 in cheating case

Mukul Roy moved the Calcutta HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case of cheating filed by one Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh.

Published: 29th August 2019

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till September 5 to senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership.

Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case of cheating filed by one Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local BJP labour wing leader.

Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Ghosh had taken Roy's name while assuring him membership of a railway panel and accepted a bribe of over Rs 70 lakh from him, the senior BJP leader's lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya said.

ALSO READ: Kolkata HC sets aside Mukul Roy arrest warrant

Following Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police last week, Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

A division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta on Thursday adjourned hearing in the matter on a plea by advocate General Kishore Dutta.

Dutta, appearing for the state, sought time to go through a supplementary affidavit filed by Roy's lawyers on Wednesday.

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5.

