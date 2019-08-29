Home Nation

High alert in Gujarat ports after intel says Pakistan commandoes have entered Indian waters

The port authority has said that any suspicious activity should be reported to Marine Control station and port operation centre immediately.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports, Mundra Port

Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Photo | adaniports.com)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Logistics has sounded an alert about Pakistan trained commandoes entering Gulf of Kutch through Harami Naala Creek. Ships in Mundra/Kandla ports in Gujarat have been asked to take security measures and remain vigilant. 

In a security advisory issued to shipping agents and all stakeholders, Adani ports has stated that Pakistani commandoes are believed to be trained with underwater attacks and therefore, “utmost measures of security must be taken to prevent any untoward incident in Gujarat.”

The port authority has said that any suspicious activity should be reported to Marine Control station and port operation centre immediately. “Please note that Mundra port is maintaining security level. Security measures have also been enhanced on the shore side of the port. All are requested to cooperate with security accordingly,” read the advisory issued on late Wednesday night. 

Earlier on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSP) had found two single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats abandoned in the creek area along the Indo-Pak border.

