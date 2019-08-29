Home Nation

J&K politicians likely to remain in detention as none has challenged it

Barring Shah Faesal, no other politician has challenged their detention in court. Faesal moved the court against his detention.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Faesal

Barring Shah Faesal, no other politician has challenged their detention in court. (File Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Mainstream politicians, who were detained after scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, will continue to remain in preventive detention as they have not challenged their detention.

At least 40-45 mainstream leaders, including former BJP ally and minister Sajjad Gani Lone, IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and National Conference, PDP and Congress ex-ministers and ex-legislators, are lodged at the Centaur Hotel in Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The hotel has been turned into a “subsidiary jail”.

ALSO READ | 'Will speak on Kashmir situation only after reporting to SC': Yechury on verdict

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, who has been designated as Superintendent of Subsidiary Jail, has been asked to ensure basic provisions contained in the jail manual are implemented in letter and spirit.

Barring Shah Faesal, no other politician has challenged their detention in court. Faesal moved the court against his detention.

Sajjad Lone’s sister Shabnam Lone, who is a lawyer in Supreme Court, has no immediate plans to file a petition in court to seek quashing of detention of her brother or other mainstream leaders.
“I didn’t seek quashing of detention. I sought the fundamental right for them to meet their families. I had written in my petition that I was not seeking reasons of detention or quashing of their detentions,” Shabnam said. It was after her petition that the High Court directed the authorities to allow the family members of detained politicians to meet them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Sajjad Gani Lone Shah Faesal SKICC Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp