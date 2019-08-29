Rs 475 crore kept for flood-ravaged districts in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday said Rs 475.56 crore has been set aside for the flood-hit districts of the state, which faced worst floods since 1988.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive rehabilitation plans for the flood-ravaged areas, including the works needed to be carried out post the relief operations, according to an official release.

While Rs 242.33 crore is being used for the immediate infrastructure work/relief operations, another Rs 233.23 crore will be provided in the short and long term, after proper damage assessment and planning, the release said.

Singh, who reviewed the flood situation, asked the chief secretary to ensure prompt execution of post flood infrastructure works to address the damage caused to public installations.

The chief minister has directed all the deputy commissioners to prepare rehabilitation plans and ensure supply of food, drinking water, shelter and medicines to all the affected people.

He also asked the Animal Husbandry department to provide the necessary fodder and medicines for the livestock in the affected areas on priority.

The review meeting was informed that of the total Rs 475.56 crore set aside for the execution of flood relief/infrastructure works, a sum of Rs 68.75 crore would be spent on restoration works in Rupnagar district, Rs 91.38 crore in Moga, Rs 119.85 crore in Jalandhar, Rs 189.62 crore in Kapurthala, Rs 54 lakh in Fazilka and Rs 5.42 crore in Ferozepur.

Singh asked the additional chief secretary (development) to ensure that the agricultural land affected by floods is reclaimed and restored for sowing of the next crop well in advance.

The chief minister was apprised that the flood-hit farmers would be compensated at the rate of Rs 12,000 per acre (the Centre's share is Rs 5,000, and the state government's share is Rs 7,000).

The compensation would also include de-silting of land affected by floods.

Deferring recovery of crop loans of the affected farmers taken from the state cooperative banks, Singh said he would take up the issue with the central government to request for a similar decision by the commercial banks in the state.

The Punjab government has already announced Rs 4 lakh per person to compensate the families of the deceased, besides monetary assistance to compensate the affected families in lieu of loss of their animals at the rate of Rs 30,000 per milch cattle, Rs 25,000 for bullocks and Rs 3,000 for sheep, goat and pig.

Following recent heavy rains and the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam, the Sutlej river and its tributaries had inundated villages in several areas in Punjab, causing extensive damage to crops and homes in low-lying areas.